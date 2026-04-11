Controversy Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Political Heat in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for the resignation of all office-bearers of the state's Congress unit. This comes after a Congress woman councillor, citing her Islamic beliefs, refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' during an Indore Municipal Corporation meeting.

Yadav expressed his displeasure, labeling the councillor's refusal as 'unfortunate' and criticized the Congress party, accusing it of possessing a 'double character.' He further demanded accountability from Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The incident has reignited a larger debate over cultural and religious beliefs clashing with national duties, stirring the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh and highlighting tensions within the Congress party over such issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)