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Gas Shortage Fuels Crisis in India's Edible Oil and Sugar Consumption

India's edible oil and sugar consumption is declining amid a commercial gas cylinder shortage affecting restaurants. This has curbed imports of edible oils and disrupted roadside eateries. India, facing its worst LPG crisis, is prioritizing household gas supplies, impacting the food service industry during peak season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:02 IST
Gas Shortage Fuels Crisis in India's Edible Oil and Sugar Consumption

India, the world's largest market for sugar and edible oils, is witnessing a decline in consumption due to a shortage of commercial gas cylinders. Restaurants are scaling back operations during the critical summer holiday season, leading to lower edible oil usage and reduced imports.

B.V. Mehta from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India highlighted a nearly 9% drop in edible oil imports in March. Popular dishes like samosas and chole bhature are affected as roadside eateries face gas shortages, with operators like Manoj Yadav struggling to maintain services.

The country's significant LPG import dependency has exacerbated the crisis, as the government prioritizes household supplies. The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd noted a similar impact on sugar demand, typically peaking during summer and wedding seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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