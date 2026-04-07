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Australia and China's Energy Dialogue Amid Global Disruption

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed energy security in a phone call, emphasizing increased government communication due to the Iran war's impact on the global energy market. Future cooperation is expected in clean energy, electric vehicles, and bilateral trade expansion with high-quality Australian products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:38 IST
Australia and China's Energy Dialogue Amid Global Disruption
Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang addressed the pressing issue of energy security during a recent phone call. As tensions in Iran disrupt global markets, both leaders emphasized the need for enhanced government communication to bolster regional stability, according to Albanese's office.

Albanese reiterated his commitment to a balanced approach towards China, promising cooperation where feasible and engagement in the national interest, despite inevitable disagreements. He is scheduled to meet Li during the APEC Leaders' Meeting in November, hoping to further strategic dialogues.

Chinese Premier Li expressed his country's willingness to import more high-quality Australian products, signaling a potential increase in bilateral trade. Both leaders agreed on the importance of collaborating in sectors such as clean energy, electric vehicles, and carbon reduction. China, being Australia's largest trading partner, mainly imports liquefied natural gas from the nation.

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