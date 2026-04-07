CleanMax Powers Up: A New Era in Renewable Energy

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions has launched a groundbreaking 185 MW hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in renewable energy supply.

This development boosts CleanMax's capacity in Gujarat to 844 MW, enhancing its ability to meet industrial demands with a reliable energy supply.

The project, which has been developed over 12 months, is projected to offset 3.61 lakh tonne of CO₂ emissions annually and supports 17 corporate customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)