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CleanMax Powers Up: A New Era in Renewable Energy

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions commissioned a 185 MW hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, enhancing its renewable energy supply. The project increases the company's capacity in Gujarat to 844 MW and is expected to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions. It supports 17 corporate customers with consistent energy delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:53 IST
CleanMax Powers Up: A New Era in Renewable Energy
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  • India

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions has launched a groundbreaking 185 MW hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in renewable energy supply.

This development boosts CleanMax's capacity in Gujarat to 844 MW, enhancing its ability to meet industrial demands with a reliable energy supply.

The project, which has been developed over 12 months, is projected to offset 3.61 lakh tonne of CO₂ emissions annually and supports 17 corporate customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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