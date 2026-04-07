CleanMax Powers Up: A New Era in Renewable Energy
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions commissioned a 185 MW hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, enhancing its renewable energy supply. The project increases the company's capacity in Gujarat to 844 MW and is expected to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions. It supports 17 corporate customers with consistent energy delivery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions has launched a groundbreaking 185 MW hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in renewable energy supply.
This development boosts CleanMax's capacity in Gujarat to 844 MW, enhancing its ability to meet industrial demands with a reliable energy supply.
The project, which has been developed over 12 months, is projected to offset 3.61 lakh tonne of CO₂ emissions annually and supports 17 corporate customers.
(With inputs from agencies.)