Andhra Pradesh Rides the Investment Wave with Quantum Valley and Solar Power

Andhra Pradesh's 16th State Investment Promotion Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sanctioned 31 new projects with a combined investment of over Rs 39,436 crore, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The approved initiatives span diverse sectors including energy, IT, and tourism and are expected to create direct employment for 1,11,278 individuals. Naidu emphasized the state's ambition to become a center for solar energy generation, specifically in Rayalaseema, and demanded that transmission infrastructure be enhanced to meet future demands.

Chief Minister Naidu also focused on electronics manufacturing, advocating for component industries in Sri City, Kopparthi, and Anantapur. He directed efforts to attract investment in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and underscored the importance of environmentally safe by-product generation in industrial projects. The approval of 31 projects brings the total in recent months to 802, with investments expected to reach Rs 20.74 lakh crore and 23.55 lakh jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)