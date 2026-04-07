Himachal Pradesh's Big Leap Towards Natural Farming: A Green Revolution in the Making!
Himachal Pradesh aims to integrate over one lakh farmers into natural farming by 2026. This initiative, promoted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is intended to boost farmers' profits while lowering costs. Currently, 2,22,893 families practice this method on 38,437 hectares, encouraged by fair minimum support prices.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Department of Agriculture has announced an ambitious target to integrate 100,000 farmers into natural farming by 2026, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on Tuesday.
The state government is actively promoting this eco-friendly method as it offers farmers higher profits with reduced expenses. Approximately 2,22,893 families have already adopted natural farming, covering 99.3% of the state's panchayats, across 38,437 hectares of land.
Under the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana, chemical inputs are discouraged in favor of indigenous resources. The state supports this initiative with the highest minimum support prices in India for naturally grown produce, ensuring fair compensation for farmers.
ALSO READ
Cong manifesto for Bengal polls pledges Rs 15,000 per year for marginal, landless farmers; up to 200 units of free electricity for tillers.
Oil Price Surge Leaves Filipino Farmers in Crisis
Tragic Electrocution in Fields: Farmers' Fate Sealed by Faulty Wires
Punjab Farmers Desperate for Relief After Devastating Hailstorms
Punjab's Farmers Hit by Hailstorm: Call for Urgent Relief