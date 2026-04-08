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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Influential Visit to North Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit North Korea on April 9 and 10, according to North Korea's state media KCNA. The visit is upon the invitation of North Korea's Foreign Ministry. Further details on the agenda and purpose of the visit have not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:40 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Influential Visit to North Korea
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled for an official visit to North Korea on April 9 and 10, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the countries. The announcement was made by North Korea's state media outlet, KCNA, on Wednesday.

This visit follows an invitation from North Korea's Foreign Ministry, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic dialogues in the region. However, KCNA did not provide additional information regarding the specific objectives or agenda for Wang Yi's visit.

The meeting comes amid broader geopolitical dynamics and existing complexities on the Korean Peninsula, highlighting the importance of such diplomatic exchanges. Observers will be watching closely for any outcomes or shifts in bilateral relations post-visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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