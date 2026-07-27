Tragedy Strikes at Berlin's Pride: Polish Woman Killed in Attack

In a grim turn of events, a Polish woman lost her life in a car-ramming attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations over the weekend, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The Ministry confirmed the victim's nationality and extended heartfelt condolences. 'We extend our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim,' stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior in a message shared on the social media platform X.

This incident casts a shadow on the generally joyous Pride festivities and underscores the potential dangers that can emerge even in places of celebration.