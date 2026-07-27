Tragedy Strikes at Berlin's Pride: Polish Woman Killed in Attack
A tragic car-ramming attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations resulted in the death of a Polish woman. The Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed her identity and expressed condolences to her family and loved ones. This devastating event highlights the violence faced at traditionally peaceful celebrations.
- Country:
- Poland
In a grim turn of events, a Polish woman lost her life in a car-ramming attack during Berlin's Pride celebrations over the weekend, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry on Monday.
The Ministry confirmed the victim's nationality and extended heartfelt condolences. 'We extend our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim,' stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior in a message shared on the social media platform X.
This incident casts a shadow on the generally joyous Pride festivities and underscores the potential dangers that can emerge even in places of celebration.
ALSO READ
-
Berlin Pride Attack Spurs Call for Political Action
-
Tragedy at Berlin Pride: Manhunt Ends with Suspect's Death
-
Tragedy at Tiergarten: Extremism Strikes Amid Berlin Pride Celebrations
-
Tragic Turn in Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot by Police
-
Global News Roundup: Border Reopenings, Wildfires, Missile Strikes, and Political Upheaval