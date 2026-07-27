Knife Attack in Paris: Off-Duty Officer's Heroic Intervention

A man attacked three women in Paris with kitchen knives, leaving two seriously injured. The suspect was apprehended by an off-duty police officer. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the incident, highlighting the swift action taken to detain the assailant and prevent further harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:49 IST
Knife Attack in Paris: Off-Duty Officer's Heroic Intervention
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  • France

An unprovoked knife attack in Paris has left two women severely injured after a man targeted them with kitchen knives on Monday. The swift response of an off-duty police officer prevented further casualties, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The incident took place in broad daylight, causing panic among bystanders as the attacker assaulted three women, leaving a chilling mark on the city. French authorities are currently investigating the motives behind the attack while ensuring the victims receive necessary medical treatment.

Minister Nunez praised the courageous actions of the off-duty officer who managed to subdue the attacker before more harm could be inflicted. This incident underscores an ongoing concern about public safety and the readiness of law enforcement to address sudden threats.

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