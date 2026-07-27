Blazing Infernos: A Fiery Challenge for Europe's Firefighters

Firefighters confronted enormous wildfires threatening the French city and wine region of Bordeaux on Monday, while crews in Spain grappled with a series of forest blazes ignited last week due to a scorching summer in Western Europe. Authorities reported that approximately 220,000 people, including tourists and local residents, were evacuated in France, whereas nearly 100,000 faced evacuation orders in neighboring Spain.

The French fires erupted near the Atlantic coast last week and are now perilously close, just 15 kilometers from Bordeaux's metropolitan area, according to Cestas' mayor, Jerome Steffe. Despite a slowdown in Spain's central fires thanks to favorable weather, a separate blaze in Castellon is out of control, with an impending heatwave posing further risk.

Climate change has intensified wildfires across Europe, pushing firefighting forces to their limits. In response, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Turkey are providing international aid under the EU's civil protection mechanism, with additional support from Switzerland. Meanwhile, France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure highlighted the economic toll on Bordeaux's vital wine and tourism industries.