UN Experts Call for Investigations into Civilian Harm in Iran Conflict

United Nations human rights experts have voiced deep concern over allegations of serious violations of international law during military operations involving the United States, Israel and Iran, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and independent investigations into reported attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The experts warned that continued escalation could trigger a wider regional crisis with far-reaching humanitarian consequences.

The experts said international law prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, describing the principle as a cornerstone of the international legal order.

According to information cited by the experts, military operations carried out between 28 February and early April 2026 reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 3,375 civilians, including nearly 500 women, while more than 33,000 people were injured. They also said they had received credible reports suggesting that civilians in Iran may have been exposed to internationally prohibited hazardous substances, raising concerns about long-term health impacts, particularly for women, girls and pregnant women.

Calls for accountability over reported attacks

The experts highlighted reports that a primary school in Minab was struck twice during school hours on 28 February 2026, allegedly killing 168 children along with several teachers. According to the information they received, the school was clearly identifiable as a civilian educational facility and there was no indication that it was being used for military purposes.

Five months after the incident, the experts said no public findings had been released by the United States or Israel regarding any investigation into the attack. They stated that the absence of publicly available results raises questions about the transparency, effectiveness and impartiality of any investigative process.

The experts stressed that civilian casualties cannot simply be dismissed as operational mistakes and said victims and their families have the right to truth, justice and effective reparations where international law has been violated.

Protection of civilians remains essential

The UN experts also expressed concern over retaliatory Iranian strikes across the Gulf region, including reported attacks affecting civilians, civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping. They urged all parties to the conflict to fully respect the principles of distinction and precaution under international humanitarian law by protecting civilians and civilian objects.

They specifically warned against attacks on schools, hospitals, residential areas, desalination plants, electricity networks and other facilities essential to civilian life.

Urgent appeal to prevent wider conflict

The experts said recent military operations represent a dangerous escalation despite the existence of a memorandum intended to end hostilities. They urged all parties to prioritise de-escalation and warned that further conflict could destabilise the wider region and have global consequences.

They also called on countries with influence over the parties to use every available diplomatic avenue to prevent a broader humanitarian catastrophe. The experts confirmed they have formally communicated their concerns to the Governments of the United States, Israel and Iran regarding the reported allegations.