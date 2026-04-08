The Unyielding Energy Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Iran has triggered an enduring energy crisis, according to an EU Commission spokesperson.

Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, speaking to journalists, disclosed that critical percentages of Europe's LNG, oil, and jet fuel pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, currently restricted due to the Iran war.

Itkonen highlighted, "We anticipate this crisis will continue for some time. It's an incredibly crucial choke point, without a doubt."

(With inputs from agencies.)