The Unyielding Energy Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict
The EU faces a prolonged energy crisis due to the Iran conflict, with vital LNG, oil, and fuel supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz blocked. EU Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized the significant impact on Europe's energy supply, indicating the situation will persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The ongoing conflict in Iran has triggered an enduring energy crisis, according to an EU Commission spokesperson.
Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, speaking to journalists, disclosed that critical percentages of Europe's LNG, oil, and jet fuel pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, currently restricted due to the Iran war.
Itkonen highlighted, "We anticipate this crisis will continue for some time. It's an incredibly crucial choke point, without a doubt."
(With inputs from agencies.)
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