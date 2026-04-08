Tragic Farewell: The Heartbreaking Story Behind Mahesh's Final Status

In a somber incident at Ambajogai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, a 24-year-old man allegedly ended his life by poisoning due to depression over being excluded from a friend's birthday celebration.

Mahesh Uddhav Bhange, lauded for his social dynamism, felt alienated and distressed when he was omitted from a friend's birthday gathering, sparking profound despondency. He was found unconscious at his home by family members who rushed him to a government hospital, but the efforts to save him proved futile as doctors pronounced him dead.

Local sources reveal that Mahesh's father had sold part of their family farmland to set up a clothing store for him, hoping for a promising future. Unfortunately, a falling out with his friends proved to be too great a burden for Mahesh, as he expressed his solitude in a poignant mobile status before taking the drastic step. Police have initiated a thorough investigation, attributing his demise to social isolation and abandonment-induced depression.

(With inputs from agencies.)