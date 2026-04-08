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Priyank Kharge Defends Father's 'Poisonous Snake' Remark Against BJP and RSS

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defended his father's comparison of the BJP and RSS to a 'poisonous snake,' sparking controversy. Kharge criticized Assam CM Sarma for 'caste privilege' and questioned RSS's legal status after it filed a complaint. Priyank highlighted ideological differences, aligning with the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:12 IST
Priyank Kharge Defends Father's 'Poisonous Snake' Remark Against BJP and RSS
Kharge
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Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has strongly defended his father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, over a controversial remark comparing the BJP and RSS to a 'poisonous snake.' Speaking to reporters, Priyank clarified that the metaphor was about confronting harmful ideologies rather than nurturing them.

Responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments, Priyank accused him of being 'frustrated' and enjoying 'caste privilege.' He criticized Sarma for his remarks against the elder Kharge, arguing they reflect RSS ideology that is detrimental to societal progress.

The controversy escalated after RSS filed a police complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge. Priyank questioned the legal standing of the unregistered organization making such a move, further alleging that the RSS evades taxes while claiming patriotism.

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