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Priyank Kharge Defends Father's 'Poisonous Snake' Remark Against BJP and RSS

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defended his father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, over comments likening the BJP and RSS to a 'poisonous snake.' Priyank also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for displaying 'caste privilege' and defended Mallikarjun Kharge's responses to parliamentary questions. He questioned RSS's legal standing in filing complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:07 IST
Priyank Kharge Defends Father's 'Poisonous Snake' Remark Against BJP and RSS
Priyank Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge came out in defense of his father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, over his controversial 'poisonous snake' comments targeting the BJP and RSS. He lambasted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of speaking with 'caste privilege' and questioning Sarma's remarks regarding his father.

Priyank highlighted the notion that ideologies detrimental to societal progress, like those he attributes to the RSS, should not be perpetuated. According to Priyank, RSS ideals conflict with constitutional values, and he questioned the group's eligibility to file police complaints due to its purported unregistered status.

Amidst this war of words, Priyank addressed the accusations against Mallikarjun, pointing out his decades-long political career and the unanswered questions he has raised about the RSS and BJP. He further highlighted the issues of caste hierarchy, challenging the views upheld by individuals who were once part of the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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