Government Boosts Fertilizer Subsidy Amidst Global Tensions

In a significant move to support the agricultural sector, the government on Wednesday announced a 12% increase in subsidies for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the Kharif 2026 season. This increase brings the subsidy total to Rs 41,534 crore, up from Rs 37,216 crore.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to rising global prices influenced by ongoing conflicts in West Asia. The predefined subsidy rates will be in effect from April 1 to September 30, 2026.

Included in the Cabinet's resolution are additional measures for handling global price fluctuations and ensuring a stable supply, including freight subsidies and the extension of protections for imported fertilizers. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers against international market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)