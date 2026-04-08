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Government Boosts Fertilizer Subsidy Amidst Global Tensions

The government approved a 12% hike in subsidy for P&K fertilizers for Kharif 2026, increasing the budget to Rs 41,534 crore. This decision, aimed at protecting farmers from rising global prices due to conflicts, also includes measures to manage international price volatility and ensure supply stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:56 IST
Government Boosts Fertilizer Subsidy Amidst Global Tensions
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In a significant move to support the agricultural sector, the government on Wednesday announced a 12% increase in subsidies for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the Kharif 2026 season. This increase brings the subsidy total to Rs 41,534 crore, up from Rs 37,216 crore.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to rising global prices influenced by ongoing conflicts in West Asia. The predefined subsidy rates will be in effect from April 1 to September 30, 2026.

Included in the Cabinet's resolution are additional measures for handling global price fluctuations and ensuring a stable supply, including freight subsidies and the extension of protections for imported fertilizers. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers against international market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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