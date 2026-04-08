Teen Feud Escalates to Violent Knife Attack in Delhi

A violent altercation left a young man gravely wounded in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area on Wednesday. Police report that Amit, the 18-year-old victim, was stabbed multiple times due to a past dispute with the attackers, apprehended juveniles aged between 15 and 16 years.

The incident occurred at Mangal Bazar Chowk, where Amit was attacked by his former friends. Police received a distress call at 8.08 pm on April 7, and Amit was quickly transported to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital before being referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the juveniles, armed with two recovered knives, sought revenge for a previous altercation that turned sour four months prior. Police are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding this violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)