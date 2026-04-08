India Greenlights Over $4 Billion Hydro Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

India has earmarked over $4 billion for the construction of two major hydro-electric projects along the Brahmaputra River in Arunachal Pradesh, according to officials. As energy demands rise, these initiatives reflect India's broader push towards sustainable power sources.

The 1720 MW Kamala project, valued at around $2.83 billion, is a collaborative effort between NHPC Ltd and the Arunachal Pradesh government. Meanwhile, the 1200 MW Kalai-II project, with a budget of approximately $1.53 billion, partners THDC India Ltd with local authorities.

The Brahmaputra basin's geographic complexities and its proximity to China make these plans strategically significant. Concerns persist over potential Chinese influences on the river's water flow. India is strategizing to lessen its reliance on fossils, targeting 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030 with net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)