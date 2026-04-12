BJP bringing in Delimitation Bill to trifurcate Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at Chhatna rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:13 IST
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- India
BJP bringing in Delimitation Bill to trifurcate Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at Chhatna rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Delimitation
- Bill
- Bengal
- political
- boundaries
- Mamata
- Banerjee
- trifurcate
- electoral
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