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Himachal Pradesh Boosts City Gas Network Expansion Amid Challenges

The Himachal Pradesh government is expanding the City Gas Distribution network to reduce LPG use, offering a safer, cost-effective alternative. Challenges in expansion are tackled by simplifying land purchase processes. Efforts aim to expedite approvals and improve pipeline infrastructure for wider access to piped natural gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Boosts City Gas Network Expansion Amid Challenges
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  • India

The government of Himachal Pradesh is taking active steps to broaden the reach of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network as a strategic move to decrease reliance on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and provide more households with piped natural gas (PNG). Officials announced this initiative during a recent review meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary R D Nazeem.

Nazeem outlined that the CGD network provides a cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective solution by supplying natural gas through an interconnected network of underground pipelines. Despite progress, such as laying pipelines in about 13,000 households in Una district, companies face challenges that the government is addressing through policy revisions.

The state issued a notification in March 2026, simplifying the land acquisition process under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Reforms Act. This includes direct application to relevant departments and procedural adjustments to speed up approvals, ensuring timely project implementation and encouraging further expansion of the CGD network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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