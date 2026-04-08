Wall Street Surges on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

Wall Street's main indexes soared to near one-month highs on Wednesday, propelled by the recent foreign policy developments between the U.S. and Iran. The ceasefire agreement, set to last two weeks, ignited optimism among investors, triggering a fall in crude oil prices with anticipations of resumed energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came just hours before President Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait, with Iranian officials signaling potential cooperation towards peace talks. Despite this, ongoing conflicts in the region have kept the global markets cautious, although a broader rally was observed across stock markets in Asia and Europe.

Investors viewed the ceasefire as a positive step, even with its uncertainty. Notably, the energy sector faltered amidst an overall bullish market, as Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum suffered notable losses, dragging the sector down by almost 4.6%. Conversely, travel-linked and tech stocks experienced significant gains, bolstering the overall market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)