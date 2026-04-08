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Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah's Strategic Pause

Hezbollah has temporarily ceased fire towards northern Israel and Israeli troops in Lebanon after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement. Despite this pause, Israeli forces continue strikes in southern Lebanon, indicating plans for further actions. Hezbollah is expected to respond to Netanyahu's claim excluding Lebanon from the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:25 IST
Ceasefire Talks: Hezbollah's Strategic Pause
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Hezbollah momentarily halted fire at northern Israel and Israeli forces located in Lebanon early Wednesday, according to three Lebanese sources close to the group.

This pause comes after the U.S. and Iran announced a ceasefire. Nonetheless, Israel persists with its airstrikes against southern Lebanon and issued a new evacuation warning for a southern city, revealing imminent military action, as declared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, is anticipated to make a formal statement addressing the ceasefire and Netanyahu's assertion that Lebanon is not part of the negotiated halt in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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