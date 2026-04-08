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Development Drive: Minister Seth's Call for Action in Jharkhand

Union Minister Sanjay Seth led a DISHA meeting in Seraikela-Kharswan, Jharkhand, to evaluate progress in various government initiatives, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and utilities. He urged swift completion of lagging projects, emphasized quality, and called for improvements in power and water supply, road repair, and educational facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:42 IST
Development Drive: Minister Seth's Call for Action in Jharkhand
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth chaired a critical District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan on Wednesday. The session focused on assessing the execution of local government initiatives across a range of departments, as announced in an official statement.

The minister reviewed progress in strategic schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, MGNREGA, and others, instructing officials to prioritize projects that were lagging. Seth underscored the need for immediate repair and maintenance of the aging electricity infrastructure to provide uninterrupted service.

In response to water supply issues, Seth mandated the repair of non-functional bore wells and expanded pipe networks. The minister also called for increased efforts in road maintenance, education enhancements, and urban waste management, highlighting the broader aim of ensuring community welfare and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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