CAF's Call for Transparency: Motsepe Addresses Corruption Challenges

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe expressed openness to a corruption investigation following a meeting in Dakar with Senegalese officials. This stance comes after Senegal lost its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, sparking calls for an inquiry.

The controversy stems from disputes during the final match against Morocco, which resulted from a contested refereeing decision. Motsepe met Senegal's Football Federation and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, advocating for unity post-conflict. His itinerary includes discussions in Morocco.

Motsepe assured full cooperation with any corruption probes, emphasizing zero tolerance across football, business, and politics. He dismissed claims of preferential treatment for Morocco in the appeal process and seeks solidarity across Africa's 54 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)