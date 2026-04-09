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Navigating International Waters: Iran's Proposal in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran insists on imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz to end a war with the US and Israel, sparking international law debates. The move contradicts the UN's Law of the Sea, safeguarding open maritime navigation. Economists argue the strait's reopening is crucial for global oil trade and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:23 IST
Navigating International Waters: Iran's Proposal in the Strait of Hormuz
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Iran's proposal to charge tolls in the critical Strait of Hormuz is generating international legal debates, as the move contradicts the United Nations' Law of the Sea guaranteeing freedom of navigation. The strait, a crucial passageway for global oil supplies, remains a contentious point in ongoing negotiations.

Since the war's outbreak on February 28, Iran has gained leverage by blockading the waterway, causing energy shortages and economic disruptions. While some vessels reportedly paid tolls, allowing Iran such authority clashes with the principle of peaceful navigation and may set a dangerous precedent in global maritime practices.

Economists argue that reopening the strait would boost the global economy by reducing oil prices and diminishing geopolitical tensions. However, with the US and Iran not having ratified the Law of the Sea, diplomatic efforts continue to navigate these complex international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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