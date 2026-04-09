Navigating International Waters: Iran's Proposal in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's proposal to charge tolls in the critical Strait of Hormuz is generating international legal debates, as the move contradicts the United Nations' Law of the Sea guaranteeing freedom of navigation. The strait, a crucial passageway for global oil supplies, remains a contentious point in ongoing negotiations.

Since the war's outbreak on February 28, Iran has gained leverage by blockading the waterway, causing energy shortages and economic disruptions. While some vessels reportedly paid tolls, allowing Iran such authority clashes with the principle of peaceful navigation and may set a dangerous precedent in global maritime practices.

Economists argue that reopening the strait would boost the global economy by reducing oil prices and diminishing geopolitical tensions. However, with the US and Iran not having ratified the Law of the Sea, diplomatic efforts continue to navigate these complex international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)