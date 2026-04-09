Premier Energies Lands Major Solar Supply Orders

Premier Energies Ltd announced it has secured lucrative orders valued at Rs 2,577 crore for the supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026. These orders are set for execution across the fiscal years 2027 and 2028, according to the company's statement.

The contracts have been awarded by a mix of prominent domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs), module manufacturers, and EPC contractors. This indicates sustained confidence in Premier Energies' execution capabilities and its comprehensive manufacturing platform. The company's growing order book highlights its increasing capacity, with cell capacity projected to reach 10.6 GW by September 2026 and module manufacturing capacity recently expanded to 11.1 GW.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director of Premier Energies, expressed that the robust order inflow demonstrates the trust customers place in the company's manufacturing capabilities and its forward-looking technology strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)