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Crypto Insights: How Finance Experts are Shaping the Future

Sandmark's Crypto Intelligence Report reveals insights into how finance professionals and investors perceive crypto, highlighting the role of experience and regulation in shaping market engagement. The report finds regulatory clarity as key to institutional growth, while public figures like Elon Musk influence sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The first edition of Sandmark's Crypto Intelligence Report has been published, offering a deep dive into the perceptions of crypto among finance professionals and investors. Conducted in partnership with GWI, the study surveyed over 5,000 finance experts and crypto investors across eight countries, including the US and India.

Unlike typical research focusing on retail sentiment, this report examines the views of financially literate investors within the financial industry. It challenges existing assumptions about crypto's risk, revealing that only 10% of finance professionals consider crypto a high-risk asset, compared to 25% of the broader finance community. Institutional investors and long-term holders display significant optimism.

Regulatory uncertainty is identified as the main barrier to broader institutional engagement. However, strong regulation is expected to catalyze market growth, with institutions leading the next phase of cryptocurrency adoption. The report also highlights the potent influence of public figures like Elon Musk on crypto sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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