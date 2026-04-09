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Cricket and Citizenship: Riyan Parag's Dual Responsibilities

Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, participated in the Assam Assembly elections by voting in Guwahati, his hometown. The cricketer, in the city for Indian Premier League matches, was accompanied by his parents, Parag Das and Mithoo Barooah. They cast their votes at a local polling station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:03 IST
Cricket and Citizenship: Riyan Parag's Dual Responsibilities
  • Country:
  • India

Riyan Parag, captain of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, exercised his civic duty on Thursday by casting his vote in the Assam Assembly elections in his hometown of Guwahati.

The cricketer is currently in the city for the Indian Premier League season at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, which serves as a 'second home ground' for the Royals.

Accompanied by his parents, former first-class cricketer Parag Das and ex-national record holder swimmer Mithoo Barooah, Parag voted at the Lal Singh Academy polling station in the Kharghuli area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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