Cricket and Citizenship: Riyan Parag's Dual Responsibilities
Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, participated in the Assam Assembly elections by voting in Guwahati, his hometown. The cricketer, in the city for Indian Premier League matches, was accompanied by his parents, Parag Das and Mithoo Barooah. They cast their votes at a local polling station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Riyan Parag, captain of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, exercised his civic duty on Thursday by casting his vote in the Assam Assembly elections in his hometown of Guwahati.
The cricketer is currently in the city for the Indian Premier League season at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, which serves as a 'second home ground' for the Royals.
Accompanied by his parents, former first-class cricketer Parag Das and ex-national record holder swimmer Mithoo Barooah, Parag voted at the Lal Singh Academy polling station in the Kharghuli area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly Elections
High Stakes in Puducherry: Assembly Elections Amid Political Rivalries
Laura Cardoso: Record-Breaking Spell in Women's T20I Cricket
Lights, Camera, Vote: Celebrities Influence Kerala's 2026 Assembly Elections
Stars Shine at Polls: Cinema Icons Electrify Kerala's 2026 Assembly Elections