Maharashtra's Fertilizer Industry Fights Against Return of Inspector Regulation

In a direct appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, six major agri-input and fertilizer industry associations have voiced opposition to the potential reinstatement of an inspector-driven regulatory regime. Such a move, they argue, would reverse vital reforms and damage the state's reputation for business friendliness.

The associations highlight that Maharashtra was a pioneer in adopting an inspector-free regulatory framework, which supported the growth of MSMEs and the broader agri-input sector. Concerns have been raised due to recent discussions on reverting to an inspection-heavy system without significant industry involvement.

Industry leaders, including Vijay Thakur from the Organic Agro Manufacturers Association and Suhash Buddhe from the IPNM consortium, warn that increased regulatory burdens could drive manufacturers to more favorable regions like Gujarat, leaving Maharashtra susceptible to non-compliant businesses. The associations call for a commitment to progressive policies that enhance farmer welfare and industry sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)