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Maharashtra's Fertilizer Industry Fights Against Return of Inspector Regulation

Six agri-input and fertilizer industry associations have urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to avoid reinstating an inspector-driven regulatory regime, fearing it will undo key reforms and damage the business environment. They claim recent deliberations lacked stakeholder participation and advocate for continued support of industry-friendly policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST
Maharashtra's Fertilizer Industry Fights Against Return of Inspector Regulation
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  • India

In a direct appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, six major agri-input and fertilizer industry associations have voiced opposition to the potential reinstatement of an inspector-driven regulatory regime. Such a move, they argue, would reverse vital reforms and damage the state's reputation for business friendliness.

The associations highlight that Maharashtra was a pioneer in adopting an inspector-free regulatory framework, which supported the growth of MSMEs and the broader agri-input sector. Concerns have been raised due to recent discussions on reverting to an inspection-heavy system without significant industry involvement.

Industry leaders, including Vijay Thakur from the Organic Agro Manufacturers Association and Suhash Buddhe from the IPNM consortium, warn that increased regulatory burdens could drive manufacturers to more favorable regions like Gujarat, leaving Maharashtra susceptible to non-compliant businesses. The associations call for a commitment to progressive policies that enhance farmer welfare and industry sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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