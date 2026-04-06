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AV Revolution: Delhi-NCR's Infrastructure Boom Sparks AudioVisual Market Growth

Infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR, such as the Noida International Airport, are boosting the professional audiovisual market in North India. The region dominates 40-45% of India's AV hardware market, with significant growth propelled by developments in areas like Ayodhya and Varanasi, making Pro-AV a necessity rather than a luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:27 IST
AV Revolution: Delhi-NCR's Infrastructure Boom Sparks AudioVisual Market Growth
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Infrastructure projects in the Delhi-NCR region are fueling expansion in the professional audiovisual hardware market, a sector that already represents 40-45% of the total pan-India share.

Informa Markets reports that the domestic pro-AV market is witnessing a robust annual growth rate of 7.2-9.7%, outpacing the global average. The professional lighting segment alone is projected to reach USD 391 million by 2026, driven by a 10.5% growth rate.

The upcoming Professional Audio, Lighting, and Music Production expo in 2027 will further highlight North India's role as a dynamic growth corridor, attracting thousands of industry professionals and spotlighting the region's advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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