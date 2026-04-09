High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan

The United States and Iran are embarking on high-stakes peace talks in Pakistan, a nation that has taken on the role of mediator. The negotiations come amid deep divisions on crucial issues, including the control of the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

An Iranian delegation is set to arrive in Islamabad for discussions on a 10-point proposal that clashes significantly with a previous 15-point plan proposed by Washington. Issues like Iran's demand to enrich uranium, which has been a point of contention, and the exclusion of missile capabilities from Iran's proposal pose significant hurdles.

The impacts of the Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran since February 28 have reverberated through the global economy, driving up oil prices. The talks in Islamabad could potentially shape the future geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and resolve energy supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)