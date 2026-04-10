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Extradition of Amritpal Singh Mehron: The Unfolding Saga

Amritpal Singh Mehron, a self-styled Sikh radical leader, was extradited from the UAE to India. He is implicated in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari. She was killed for allegedly posting content deemed objectionable by Mehron and his associates. Mehron had fled to the UAE, where he was detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:28 IST
Extradition of Amritpal Singh Mehron: The Unfolding Saga
  • Country:
  • India

Amritpal Singh Mehron, the prime suspect in the murder of Punjab-based influencer Kanchan Kumari, is being extradited to India after authorities in the UAE deported him. Kumar, also known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' on social media, was found dead in Bathinda, sparking an international search for Mehron.

Mehron, described as a self-styled Sikh radical leader, managed to leave for the UAE following Kumari's murder in June 2025. He was apprehended there in January following a lookout notice issued by Bathinda police. The influencer's murder has been linked to her social media content that reportedly offended religious sentiments.

Two others, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, have been arrested in connection with the case, and they claimed Kumari's content led to her killing. A video of Mehron, warning other influencers about posting objectionable content, emerged post-murder, implicating him further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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