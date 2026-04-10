High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Pawan Khera Amid Assam CM's Allegations

The Telangana High Court, in a significant legal development, has granted one week's anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera. This decision comes after a case was filed against him by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, pertaining to allegations of undisclosed assets and passport discrepancies.

The controversial case intensified when Assam Police searched Khera's Delhi residence following an FIR filed by Sarma's wife. Ponnam Ashoke Goud from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee legal cell confirmed the bail, stating it gives Khera one week to approach the concerned court for further legal proceedings.

The allegations raised by Khera suggest questionable multiple passport holdings and unreported properties by Sarma's family, claims which the latter vehemently denied. CM Sarma retaliated against the allegations, attributing them to fabricated documents and implicating Rahul Gandhi in the political fracas, as tensions mount across party lines.