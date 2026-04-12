Karnataka Congress Intensifies Push for Cabinet Reshuffle
Senior Karnataka Congress MLAs and first-time legislators are lobbying the party high command for a cabinet reshuffle, seeking ministerial positions for at least 20 senior legislators and five newcomers. This comes amidst a power tussle over the Chief Minister's post and amid ongoing speculation about leadership changes.
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A delegation of senior Karnataka Congress MLAs, along with first-time legislators, has traveled to New Delhi to press the party high command for a cabinet reshuffle. They are demanding ministerial positions for at least 20 senior legislators and inclusion of fresh faces in the ministry.
Among those traveling to Delhi are T B Jayachandra and Ashok Pattan. Their agenda is to meet top leaders like AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to push for the reshuffle. The move is a response to ongoing power dynamics within the party, especially concerning the potential change of Chief Minister.
The cabinet reshuffle is seen as an indicator of whether current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in his role or if a leadership change is on the horizon. Analysts suggest that a reshuffle sanctioned by the high command could secure Siddaramaiah's position for the full five-year term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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