Confidence in Change: Congress Eyes Victory in Kerala

On Sunday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot announced that his party is poised to secure a majority in Kerala's government. Confidence runs high within Congress, due in part to a robust campaign and the promises made to citizens by Rahul Gandhi.

Pilot did not hold back in his criticism of the BJP, focusing particularly on the controversial actions in Assam. He articulated concerns about political maneuvering and the inappropriate language used by officials, stressing the significance of respectful and transparent governance.

Pilot further questioned the ongoing issue of infiltrators, challenging the BJP to justify its inaction despite long tenure in power. He condemned the divisive tactics used to gain voter support and affirmed the Congress's readiness to address concerns and seek clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)