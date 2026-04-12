Confidence in Change: Congress Eyes Victory in Kerala
Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in his party winning the Kerala state elections, criticizing the BJP for its handling of Assam issues. He highlighted Congress's strong campaign and 'guarantees' as catalysts for potential victory, while denouncing polarization tactics by the BJP in ongoing electoral processes.
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On Sunday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot announced that his party is poised to secure a majority in Kerala's government. Confidence runs high within Congress, due in part to a robust campaign and the promises made to citizens by Rahul Gandhi.
Pilot did not hold back in his criticism of the BJP, focusing particularly on the controversial actions in Assam. He articulated concerns about political maneuvering and the inappropriate language used by officials, stressing the significance of respectful and transparent governance.
Pilot further questioned the ongoing issue of infiltrators, challenging the BJP to justify its inaction despite long tenure in power. He condemned the divisive tactics used to gain voter support and affirmed the Congress's readiness to address concerns and seek clarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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