Left Menu

Confidence in Change: Congress Eyes Victory in Kerala

Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in his party winning the Kerala state elections, criticizing the BJP for its handling of Assam issues. He highlighted Congress's strong campaign and 'guarantees' as catalysts for potential victory, while denouncing polarization tactics by the BJP in ongoing electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:36 IST
Confidence in Change: Congress Eyes Victory in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot announced that his party is poised to secure a majority in Kerala's government. Confidence runs high within Congress, due in part to a robust campaign and the promises made to citizens by Rahul Gandhi.

Pilot did not hold back in his criticism of the BJP, focusing particularly on the controversial actions in Assam. He articulated concerns about political maneuvering and the inappropriate language used by officials, stressing the significance of respectful and transparent governance.

Pilot further questioned the ongoing issue of infiltrators, challenging the BJP to justify its inaction despite long tenure in power. He condemned the divisive tactics used to gain voter support and affirmed the Congress's readiness to address concerns and seek clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

 Global
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegiance

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegia...

 India
3
Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

 Global
4
India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026