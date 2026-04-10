Fed Rate Cut Anticipated Amid Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Economic adviser Kevin Hassett has forecasted a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox Business Network, Hassett noted that lower energy prices will ease inflation by applying downward pressure, allowing the Fed to consider reducing interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which continuously monitors economic factors, could benefit from the expected decline in energy prices when the strategic maritime passage reopens. Hassett emphasized that the reopening will lead to a rapid decrease in energy costs.

This anticipated decrease in prices aligns with efforts to dampen inflationary pressures, ultimately providing the economic room needed for potential cuts to interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)