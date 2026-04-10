Fed Rate Cut Anticipated Amid Strait of Hormuz Reopening
Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, suggests that the Federal Reserve may be able to cut interest rates following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is expected to cause a rapid decline in energy prices. The reduced energy prices would apply downward pressure on inflation, providing economic room for the rate reduction.
- Country:
- United States
Economic adviser Kevin Hassett has forecasted a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox Business Network, Hassett noted that lower energy prices will ease inflation by applying downward pressure, allowing the Fed to consider reducing interest rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which continuously monitors economic factors, could benefit from the expected decline in energy prices when the strategic maritime passage reopens. Hassett emphasized that the reopening will lead to a rapid decrease in energy costs.
This anticipated decrease in prices aligns with efforts to dampen inflationary pressures, ultimately providing the economic room needed for potential cuts to interest rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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