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Stock Markets Respond to Inflation Data Amid Ceasefire Stability

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose upon opening on Friday, supported by March inflation data meeting expectations despite ongoing Iran war tensions. Investors also focused on the ceasefire's stability. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a minor increase, indicating market steadiness in uncertain times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:04 IST
Stock Markets Respond to Inflation Data Amid Ceasefire Stability
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Markets opened on a high note on Friday, driven by promising inflation data that met market expectations despite the ongoing Iran conflict.

Investors turned a hopeful eye toward the stability of the recent ceasefire, suggesting a cautiously optimistic market sentiment.

With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reporting gains, and a slight increase in the Dow Jones, the figures indicate a resilient response amid geopolitical turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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