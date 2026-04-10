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Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Tractor-Trolley Accident in Himachal Pradesh

A tragic accident involving a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims from Punjab occurred near Dhaliyara, Himachal Pradesh, resulting in three fatalities and 13 injuries. The police have initiated legal proceedings, provided assistance to the injured, and urged public adherence to road safety measures to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Tractor-Trolley Accident in Himachal Pradesh
Overturned tractor-trolley (Photo/Himachal Pradesh Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh on Friday when a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims from Punjab overturned near Dhaliyara, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring 13 others. The vehicle was transporting devotees from the Chintpurni temple to the Jwalamukhi temple.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Dehra Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. They initiated legal proceedings and worked alongside local residents to transport the injured to the Civil Hospital in Dehra. Of the 35 passengers on board, six critically injured were referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

Authorities have informed the families of the deceased and injured, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Evidence from the accident site is being analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation. Police issued a traffic advisory urging adherence to safety measures, including avoiding vehicle overloading and observing speed limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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