Violence Erupts During Assam Polls: Clashes, Injuries and Arrests
In Assam, 30 people were injured and seven arrested due to election-related violence. Clashes involved political supporters, damaged EVMs, and halted voting. The Congress candidate Kartik Sena Sinha is involved, and investigations continue. Scattered incidents occurred involving other parties. Increased security aims to prevent further disruptions.
- Country:
- India
Election-related violence erupted in Assam, leaving around 30 people injured and leading to seven arrests, according to officials. A key incident occurred at the Rangamati polling booth, where Congress candidate Kartik Sena Sinha was involved in a confrontation over alleged voter fraud.
Amid these tensions, voting was impeded for three hours until the EVM was replaced. Multiple districts witnessed minor clashes, primarily over queuing issues. Intense confrontations extended across districts like Tamulpur and Sivasagar, requiring police intervention, including firing in the air to disperse crowds.
Further investigations are ongoing, and law enforcement is increasing security to ensure polling remains peaceful. A thorough inquiry is expected to shed light on the clashes, aimed at maintaining order in volatile polling areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Political Games Overshadowing Sports in West Bengal: BJP's Critique'
High-Stakes Battle in Karnataka By-Elections: BJP vs Congress
Controversial Cancellation: ECI and BJP Accused in Goa Bypoll Saga
Puducherry Election Showdown: Congress-DMK Alliance Battles for Control
Karnataka Deputy CM Rebuts TVK Chief's Claims: Congress Stands Firm with DMK