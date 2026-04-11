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Tragedy on the Yamuna: PM Modi Announces Relief for Boat Mishap Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia payment from the PMNRF for the families of victims of a boat accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to those injured, following a tragic capsizing incident in the Yamuna river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:00 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: PM Modi Announces Relief for Boat Mishap Victims
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, a boat carrying tourists in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, capsized in the Yamuna river resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives while several went missing. The accident occurred near Kesi Ghat when the boat hit a floating pontoon while navigating deeper waters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced financial assistance to the affected families. An ex-gratia sum of Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will go to those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The local administration is actively assisting the affected families in the aftermath of this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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