Tragedy Strikes British Tourists in La Gomera Bus Crash
A bus carrying British tourists crashed in La Gomera, Spain, killing one and injuring 27. The victims were airlifted to a hospital. The bus veered off the GM-2 road. Officials are investigating the cause. The British government is in communication with Spanish authorities to assist nationals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:48 IST
A tragic accident has left one British man dead and 27 others injured after a bus crash on the Spanish island of La Gomera. The bus, transporting British tourists, veered off the GM-2 road into a ravine.
Emergency services reported that the injured, including three seriously hurt individuals, were transported to Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Hospital. All passengers, excluding the driver, were British nationals.
The British foreign ministry has expressed its condolences and is coordinating with Spanish authorities. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, which followed a similar incident last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)