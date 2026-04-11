Tragedy Strikes British Tourists in La Gomera Bus Crash

A tragic accident has left one British man dead and 27 others injured after a bus crash on the Spanish island of La Gomera. The bus, transporting British tourists, veered off the GM-2 road into a ravine.

Emergency services reported that the injured, including three seriously hurt individuals, were transported to Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Hospital. All passengers, excluding the driver, were British nationals.

The British foreign ministry has expressed its condolences and is coordinating with Spanish authorities. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, which followed a similar incident last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)