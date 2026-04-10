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Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice

A 16-year-old girl died after attempting suicide following an alleged rape by her uncle in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident occurred while she was returning home from a cattle shed. Despite initial hospital treatment, she succumbed to her injuries, triggering local outrage. The main suspect is in custody; an accomplice remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 10-04-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 23:12 IST
Tragedy and Outrage in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Cry for Justice
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A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Beed district has sparked outrage as a 16-year-old girl died following an alleged rape by her paternal uncle.

The victim was attacked on April 5 while returning from a cattle shed in a remote village in the Balaghat mountain range. Overwhelmed by the traumatic event, she consumed poison and later succumbed to her injuries at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Government Medical College and Hospital.

The police have arrested the main accused, although an accomplice is still on the run, heightening tensions in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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