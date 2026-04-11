Fireworks Factory Explosion Sparks Emergency Response in Tamil Nadu

An explosion shook a fireworks factory in Pulipparaipatti, near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, drawing an immediate response from Fire and Rescue Services officials. The incident unfolded on Friday night, prompting a large-scale emergency operation at the site.

Visuals captured from the scene depict emergency personnel diligently conducting rescue and relief operations amidst the destruction. Authorities have confirmed that no fatalities or injuries have been reported in the incident thus far.

The origin of the explosion remains uncertain as investigations continue. Officials are still piecing together information about the blast as they proceed with rescue and probe efforts.