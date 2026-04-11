Fifteen Injured in Early Morning Bus-Lorry Collision Near Kodad

In a pre-dawn incident, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Eluru collided with a lorry on the Gudibanda flyover, near Kodad, Andhra Pradesh, injuring 15 passengers. The accident occurred early Saturday morning, police reported.

The bus was carrying 46 passengers and crashed into the rear of the lorry between 4:45 am and 5 am along the Kodad-Mellachervu route. All the injured were rushed to Kodad Government Hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the majority of injuries were minor, with the exception of a passenger who suffered a nose fracture. Police confirmed there were no fatalities, and all individuals on board are now safe.