Haryana Power Discoms Urge Regulatory Change on Fuel Surcharge Recovery

Power distribution companies in Haryana have sought relaxation in the rules related to fuel surcharge recovery from the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), officials disclosed on Saturday.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam are requesting amendments to Regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff Regulations, 2024, for the financial year 2025-26. Currently, fuel and power purchase costs are recovered monthly from consumers through the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).

The companies propose deferring these recoveries to subsequent financial years and applying a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories. The HERC has called for a public consultation with submissions due by May 1, and a hearing set for May 14, as part of its decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)