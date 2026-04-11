Haryana Power Discoms Urge Regulatory Change on Fuel Surcharge Recovery
Haryana's power utilities seek regulatory changes for recovering fuel surcharge costs. The discoms propose deferring monthly recovery to future financial years at a uniform rate, pending public consultation by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. Stakeholders are invited to provide feedback by May 1, with a hearing scheduled for May 14.
- Country:
- India
Power distribution companies in Haryana have sought relaxation in the rules related to fuel surcharge recovery from the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), officials disclosed on Saturday.
Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam are requesting amendments to Regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff Regulations, 2024, for the financial year 2025-26. Currently, fuel and power purchase costs are recovered monthly from consumers through the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).
The companies propose deferring these recoveries to subsequent financial years and applying a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories. The HERC has called for a public consultation with submissions due by May 1, and a hearing set for May 14, as part of its decision-making process.
(With inputs from agencies.)