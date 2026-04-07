Freedom for French Detainees: A Diplomatic Breakthrough
Iran has released two French detainees, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who were held for three and a half years. Their release showcases diplomatic efforts and signals Iran's selective international relations amid the ongoing conflict, with France choosing to distance itself from wartime engagements.
- Country:
- France
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has allowed two French former detainees, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to leave the country. This was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.
The detainees had been sheltered in French diplomatic premises in Iran following their release from prison. After enduring three and a half years of imprisonment, they are now en route to French territory.
The move highlights Iran's approach to its international relations, distinguishing between allies and adversaries, amid ongoing regional conflicts. Macron has thanked Oman for its mediation efforts, while reaffirming France's stance of distancing from the US-Israel conflict in the region.
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