Legacy of Service: Remembering Gopichand Gahlot
Gopichand Gahlot, former deputy speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, passed away at 76. Known for his simplicity and dedication to public service, he served in Haryana politics for many years, transitioning from the INLD to BJP in 2019. Leaders across parties mourn his passing.
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Gopichand Gahlot, a veteran figure in Haryana politics and former deputy speaker of the state's Legislative Assembly, has died at the age of 76. His passing occurred in Sector 28, after a period of illness, according to a family member.
Gahlot's political journey began when he became the deputy speaker in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) government after securing the Gurgaon seat in 2000. Known for his close association with the Chautala family, Gahlot also contested elections in 2005 and 2014 but was unsuccessful. A longtime member of Haryana's legislative assembly, Gahlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared his condolences on social media, expressing sadness over Gahlot's death and acknowledging his dedication to public service. Gahlot's son, Surender Gehlot, confirmed his father's passing on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes from former allies and leaders who praised his simplicity and commitment to the community.
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