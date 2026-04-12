Reform Urgency: India's Energy Pricing and Economic Future

As geopolitical tensions rise in West Asia, India faces a critical juncture to reassess its energy pricing strategies and stimulate economic growth, according to senior economist Neelkanth Mishra.

Speaking at a Kotak Private Banking event, Mishra emphasized the disparities in the nation's energy costs, noting that industry and commercial users bear the brunt of high prices despite India's potential for affordable energy.

Drawing parallels with Japan's post-1970s oil crisis actions, Mishra warned of dire economic consequences, including a weakened rupee, if reforms are not urgently pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)