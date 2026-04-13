Piyush Goyal Seeks Divine Blessings in Srirangam Amid Intense Tamil Nadu Campaign

Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the historic Arulmigu Aranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, on Monday. His early visit for the sacred Viswaroopa Darshan comes as part of his campaign duties for the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, ahead of the April 23 state elections.

Goyal, the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, participated in the early morning rituals, receiving a warm welcome from temple authorities at the entrance. After offering prayers and interacting with the temple priest, he left the premises amidst heightened security due to his visit.

The minister's campaign activities included leading a roadshow in Thanjavur on Sunday to garner support for the BJP candidate, Karuppu M Muruganantham. Goyal criticized the DMK government for corruption affecting farmers and called for change, stressing the need to end 'mafia' influences supported by the current administration.