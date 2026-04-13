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Unified Political Push for Women's Reservation Bill

Jharkhand MP Sarfaraz Ahmad and various political leaders show support for the Women's Reservation Bill, ahead of a special parliamentary session. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes national responsibility and potential historic achievement in expanding women's representation, urging cross-party collaboration to pass the legislation as part of 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:48 IST
Unified Political Push for Women's Reservation Bill
JMM Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare display of political unity, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad announced broad support from all political parties for the Women's Reservation Bill. This announcement comes ahead of a special parliamentary session scheduled for April 16-18, aimed at discussing the legislative proposal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders, appealed for bipartisan collaboration. He emphasized the importance of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying it transcends party lines and individual interests, marking a moment of national responsibility towards women and future generations.

With proposed amendments debating the use of 2011 census data due to delays, the government strives for the legislation's passage, ensuring women's reservation by the 2029 elections. The Nari Shakti Vandan Act seeks to institutionalize greater female representation in politics, fulfilling long-standing aspirations across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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